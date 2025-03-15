Two found dead in Middle Village home, murder-suicide suspected: NYPD

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two people were found dead inside a Middle Village home in a mysterious tragedy on Saturday afternoon, police reported.

Officers from the 104th Precinct made the grisly discovery at about 1 p.m. on March 15 inside a home on the 5700 block of 80th Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement sources said, cops located a 57-year-old man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene.

Moments later, they also came across the second individual, an 88-year-old woman, who was unconscious and unresponsive. She, too, was pronounced dead at the scene, though there was no immediate information about a probable cause.

Police have not yet released the two individuals’ identities, pending family notification. Their bodies were transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for autopsies to determine the causes of their demise.

Council Member Bob Holden, who represents the district, has addressed the tragic incident on social media, offering his condolences and providing additional information. “I’m aware of the tragic incident in Middle Village on 80th St & 58th Ave, where two individuals were found deceased. Police have informed me that one had been deceased for some time, and the other allegedly took his own life today,” Holden wrote.

He clarified that the details are still preliminary, noting that there was no prior police history at the home. “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” he added.

Reports from the Citizen app state that cops are investigating the incident as a potential murder-suicide.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.