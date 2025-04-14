Queens’ first ever cat café makes purr-fect landing at Tangram Mall in Flushing

Calling all cat lovers in Queens!

Kokoro Cat Café, Queens’ first cat café at Tangram Mall in Flushing, located at 133-33 39th Ave, opened its doors last month on Saturday, Mar. 1, to the delight of feline fans across the borough.

Enjoy Japanese-inspired beverages at this whimsical café that touts itself as the “premier Japanese cat café experience.” Everyone is welcome to unwind in the spacious lounge while mingling with friendly cats. If you find a cat that captures your heart, customers have the chance to adopt by completing an application with Anjellicle Cats Rescue, a volunteer-run organization committed to the rehabilitation and adoption of abandoned cats in NYC. In collaboration with Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Kokoro Cat Café serves as a feline-centric haven, advocating for animal welfare and helping rescue cats find their fur-ever homes.

The mission of Kokoro Cat Café is to create a welcoming, cat-friendly refuge where people interact with cats and assist in re-homing the felines. “’Kokoro,’ meaning ‘heart’ in Japanese, embodies our values of compassion and connection,” Kokoro Cat Café shared in its About Us section. “We provide a loving environment where our rescue cats can thrive while waiting to find their forever homes.” Last week, Jessica, one of the former cat residents, was successfully adopted after a thorough vetting process with the NYC-based cat rescue.

The cat café has been a hit at the upscale mall since its grand opening. Kokoro Cat Café clawed purr-fect customer reviews, citing its relaxing atmosphere, sleek interior and adorable cats. “I’m definitely more of a dog person, but it was such a treat getting to be around these cats,” Cat Cheng shared on her Instagram. “The staff were so helpful and friendly, and we learned a lot about the cats while we were there too!”

“It’s the fact that I’m a [little] allergic to cats but STILL had the best time of my life with [zero] reactions [!],” Xue Shao excitedly exclaimed on one of her Instagram reels. Other customers on various online platforms held similar sentiments to their experience at Kokoro Cat Café, enthusiastically giving their paw-shaped stamp of approval.

The admission cost is $20 to spend 40 minutes with the furry residents of the cat café. Customers enjoy the cozy ambiance while interacting with some of the most playful cats in Flushing. If you want to make the most out of your paw-some visit, add $9 to the admission cost for the Kokoro Premium Experience. The package includes an authentic Japanese drink, a paw-shaped popsicle treat for the cats, a polaroid keepsake and “a BOGO deal for your next visit,” according to the cat café’s menu. In addition to spending times with cats, customers can check out the special events calendar for community events such as Cat Yoga, Cat Meditation and Paint & Purr.

As an additional feature, customers have the option to host group events at Kokoro Cat Café, including kids’ birthday parties and bridal showers. For your best chance at an event reservation, book one month in advance and email support@kokorocatcafe.com with relevant details (e.g., number of attendees, time frame).

Please note that children under four are not permitted, and children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Interested customers aged 13-17 must present a signed waiver from a parent or guardian before entering the sanctuary. The maximum number of guests per visit is 15. Additionally, a sales tax of $1.78 per person is added to the $20 base price.

Due to high demand, reservations fill up quickly, so book your spot and enjoy this unique cat café.