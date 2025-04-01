Council Member Ung announces Mammogram Bus to provide free breast cancer screenings in Flushing

Councilmember Sandra Ung was joined by Ruth Vega of the American-Italian Cancer Foundation and members of the Flushing Central Lions Club to announce an upcoming visit by the Mammogram Bus to Flushing to provide free breast cancer screenings.

Council Member Sandra Ung announced that the Mammogram Bus will visit Flushing this month, offering free breast cancer screenings to women in need. The event is a collaboration between the American-Italian Cancer Foundation and the Flushing Central Lions Club.

The Mammogram Bus, which provides no-cost breast cancer screenings to underserved communities across New York City, will be stationed in front of 41-61 Kissena Blvd. on Sunday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We know that many people, especially in immigrant communities, often skip preventative care and only seek medical treatment when something is wrong,” said Ung. “But early detection is the best chance for survival. I encourage all women in my district who haven’t had a mammogram in the last 12 months to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Women aged 40 to 75 are eligible, regardless of insurance status, provided they reside in New York City and haven’t had a mammogram in the past year. Those with Medicare, Medicaid, or other health insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards, as the services will be billed to their insurance, but no co-pays or deductibles will be charged. Patients should also bring photo identification, medical history, and the name of their primary care physician, if available.

The American-Italian Cancer Foundation launched its Free Mobile Mammography Program in 1987. Since then, the program has screened over 4,500 women each year in 15 different languages.

“Breast cancer impacts one in eight women, but if detected early, the survival rate exceeds 90 %. Unfortunately, those odds worsen as the cancer progresses,” said Ruth Vega, Director of Cancer Screening, Outreach & Education at the American-Italian Cancer Foundation. “Thanks to the Flushing Central Lions Club and Council Member Ung, we are able to provide this life-saving service to more women in Flushing.”

The Flushing Central Lions Club expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, underscoring their commitment to community service. “Our motto is ‘we serve,’ and this event is a perfect example of how we can help women in need by offering these vital screenings at no cost,” said Yung-hua Yeh of the Flushing Lions Club. “We’re grateful to Council Member Ung and her office for helping us spread the word.”

Ung’s district is home to a significant Asian-American population, with over 70 % of residents identifying as such. According to a 2019 report in the American Journal of Health Behavior, cancer is the leading cause of death among Asian-American women, with breast cancer being the most frequently diagnosed. However, this demographic also has some of the lowest screening rates, prompting the Council Member to allocate funding to improve awareness and outreach.

“Breast cancer is a topic we don’t talk about enough in our community,” said Ung. “It’s why I’ve made it a priority to fund programs like this, to ensure that women, especially in the Asian-American community, are encouraged to get screened when they turn 40. Early detection can make all the difference.”

The screenings are by appointment only and can be done by calling or texting (917) 671-7988 through the Flushing Central Lions Club.

The Mammogram Bus will return to Flushing on June 25, when Council Member Ung will host her own breast cancer screening event. Additional details will be available as the date approaches.