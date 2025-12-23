City Council bans ‘forever chemicals’ in FDNY equipment with Ariola-backed legislation

On Dec. 18, during the surge of bills on the floor for the City Council’s final session of 2025, Queens Council Member Joann Ariola successfully passed several new bills to ensure the safety of firefighters and first responders working for the FDNY from harmful, cancer-causing chemicals, as well as add extra measures to ensure proper maintenance and transparency. Both bills centered on banning the chemicals received a wealth of support from other council members and passed almost unanimously, with only one legislator, Council Member Darlene Mealy, not voting in favor.

“Together, this package of legislation makes sure that our first responders will have the proper gear they need to keep protecting the people of this city while staying safe themselves,” Ariola added. “We need to protect our protectors.”

Two bills, Intro 1452 and 1453, require that the FDNY begin phasing out bunker gear coated with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. Colloquially known as “forever chemicals,” due to their longevity and the difficulty of removing them from our water supply, these chemicals were used to waterproof firefighters’ gear. Despite their effectiveness, they have been found to be carcinogenic.

“FDNY firefighters already face an unacceptably high risk of cancer simply because of the job they do,” said Ariola, the Chairperson for the Committee on Fire and Emergency Management. “We should never accept that the gear meant to protect them could make that risk even worse. This legislation is about taking responsibility for their long-term health, reducing preventable cancer exposure, and making sure our firefighters can enjoy long, healthy retirements after a lifetime of service.”

The other two bills a part of the package include Intro 1229 and 1140, which focus on added bureaucratic measures surrounding operations. The former mandates monthly reports from FDNY on the average number of emergency medical services (EMS) units available each day to respond to medical emergencies, as well as the reasons units are out of commission.

Intro 1140 requires reports on the condition and any maintenance performed on department vehicles and gear used for operations to allow lawmakers to better assess the needs of each individual station. The latter two bills, while certainly less impactful than the banning of the forever chemicals and receiving less support, will also ensure longevity for both personnel and equipment of the FDNY moving forward.

“Our firefighters should never have to choose between protection from flames and protection from cancer,” said Council Member James Gennaro, Chair of the New York City Council’s Committee on Environmental Protection, Resiliency & Waterfronts. “I am proud to support Chair Ariola’s effort to reduce PFAS exposure and protect our brave men and women in uniform, who put their lives on the line every day.”