Skeletal remains found in Ridgewood identified as Brooklyn woman: NYPD

The skeletal remains that were found along the Jackie Robinson Parkway in the confines of the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood in August has been identified as a Brooklyn woman and the investigation has been reclassified as a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

After more than four months, the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has identified the woman whose skeletal remains were discovered along the Queens and Brooklyn border on Wednesday, Aug. 6, in the confines of the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood, and the investigation has been deemed a homicide.

OCME identified the victim as Christina G. Purdie, a 27-year-old woman from Kenilworth Place in the South Midwood section of Brooklyn.

Workers from the city’s Department of Transportation made the grisly discovery at around 10:40 a.m. in a grassy area on the westbound side of the Jackie Robinson Parkway near Highland Boulevard. The skeletal remains were wrapped in a black garbage bag.

Weeks later, the NYPD released images showing her jewelry and a rose tattoo located on her upper left buttocks.

An NYPD spokesperson could not provide additional information such as when Purdie was reported missing or how she was murdered saying that is part of the ongoing investigation. QNS reached out to OCME and is awaiting a response.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Dec. 14, the 104th Precinct has reported four murders so far this year, three more than the one reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 300%, according to the latest CompStat report.