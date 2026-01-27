Strawberries dipped in Chocolate for romantic dessert.

Whether you’re planning a special Valentine’s dinner at home, a Galentine’s get-together, or just want to tap into your inner baker, there are plenty of delicious and simple dessert recipes to make at home to impress the loved ones in your life.

From classic desserts like chocolate-covered strawberries to flourless chocolate cake, here are some sweet and simple Valentine’s dessert recipes.

Mini Flourless Chocolate Cakes for Two

Ingredients

2 tablespoons unsalted butter (set more aside for greasing)

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

⅓ cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

1 egg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F

Lightly butter two 6-ounce ramekins and dust with cocoa powder

In a small saucepan over low heat (or in the microwave in 20-second intervals, melt two tablespoons of butter. Remove from heat and stir in the chocolate chips until melted, and set aside to cool off slightly.

Take a medium bowl and whisk the egg, granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt for about 1 minute until well blended

Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the egg mixture slowly while stirring continuously

Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared ramekins and place them on a cookie sheet. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes.

Let bake until the edges of the cake are set, but the center still looks slightly soft

Let the cakes cool off for 5-10 minutes

Garnish with powdered sugar, fresh raspberries, or whipped cream

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Ingredients

Strawberries

Chocolate for melting or dipping chocolate from the grocery store

Optional toppings like nuts or coconut

Instructions

Place parchment paper on a baking sheet

Wash and dry strawberries

Melt the chocolate in the microwave unless using dipping chocolate

Dip the strawberries in melted chocolate

If desired, coat with toppings like coconut or nuts

Lay the strawberries on a prepared baking sheet and let them chill in the fridge until the chocolate has set (usually about 15 minutes)

Raspberries and Cream

Ingredients

1 cup frozen raspberries

1/2 cup sugar (split)

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

Blend raspberries and 2 tbsp sugar

Whip heavy cream, remaining sugar, and vanilla until stiff peaks form

Fold the raspberry mixture into whipped cream

Spoon into glasses, garnish with fresh berries

Heart-Shaped Fruit Pizza

Ingredients

1 package sugar cookie dough

1 8-oz. package of cream cheese at room temperature

2 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

½ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Strawberries, raspberries, and cherries, washed and dried

¼ cup apricot preserves

1 tablespoon water

Instructions

Use one sheet of parchment paper to line a large baking sheet

Cut the cookie dough into ⅓-inch-thick slices, then arrange them into a heart shape using your fingers to sculpt it

Place the baking sheet in the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes

Adjust the oven rack to the center position and preheat to 350°F

Bake the crust for 10 to 14 minutes

Remove from the oven and let it cool completely

Take an electric mixer and put the cream cheese and butter in a medium bowl, then mix sugar and vanilla in and beat until light and fluffy

Spread the cream cheese frosting on the cooled crust

Arrange the fruit on top of the frosting

In a small bowl, stir together the preserves and water until smooth

Brush the mixture over the fruit

Cover and refrigerate the fruit pizza until serving

Sweetheart Cookies

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

2 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

3/4 cup sanding sugar, pink and red or assorted colors

32 chocolate hearts, unwrapped

Instructions

Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together and set aside

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the butter and cream cheese together on high speed until smooth

Add granulated sugar and beat until combined and creamy

Add the egg, vanilla extract, and almond extract and beat on high speed about 1 minute

Add dry ingredients and mix on low speed until combined

Cover the dough tightly and chill for 30-60 minutes

Preheat oven to 350°

Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper

Pour sanding sugar into a bowl (for multiple colors, use separate bowls)

Roll balls of cookie dough in the sanding sugar to coat

Place each dough ball 2 inches apart on the baking sheets

Using the back of a measuring cup, gently press down on each dough ball to slightly flatten. Bake cookies for 12-13 minutes

Remove from oven and cool for 5 minutes

Press a chocolate heart into each cookie and quickly stick the baking sheet in the freezer or fridge so the warm cookie doesn’t melt the chocolate heart, and let it set for about 15 minutes