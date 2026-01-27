Whether you’re planning a special Valentine’s dinner at home, a Galentine’s get-together, or just want to tap into your inner baker, there are plenty of delicious and simple dessert recipes to make at home to impress the loved ones in your life.
From classic desserts like chocolate-covered strawberries to flourless chocolate cake, here are some sweet and simple Valentine’s dessert recipes.
Mini Flourless Chocolate Cakes for Two
Ingredients
2 tablespoons unsalted butter (set more aside for greasing)
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
⅓ cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
1 egg
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
pinch of salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°F
Lightly butter two 6-ounce ramekins and dust with cocoa powder
In a small saucepan over low heat (or in the microwave in 20-second intervals, melt two tablespoons of butter. Remove from heat and stir in the chocolate chips until melted, and set aside to cool off slightly.
Take a medium bowl and whisk the egg, granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt for about 1 minute until well blended
Pour the melted chocolate mixture into the egg mixture slowly while stirring continuously
Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared ramekins and place them on a cookie sheet. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes.
Let bake until the edges of the cake are set, but the center still looks slightly soft
Let the cakes cool off for 5-10 minutes
Garnish with powdered sugar, fresh raspberries, or whipped cream
Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Ingredients
Strawberries
Chocolate for melting or dipping chocolate from the grocery store
Optional toppings like nuts or coconut
Instructions
Place parchment paper on a baking sheet
Wash and dry strawberries
Melt the chocolate in the microwave unless using dipping chocolate
Dip the strawberries in melted chocolate
If desired, coat with toppings like coconut or nuts
Lay the strawberries on a prepared baking sheet and let them chill in the fridge until the chocolate has set (usually about 15 minutes)
Raspberries and Cream
Ingredients
1 cup frozen raspberries
1/2 cup sugar (split)
1 cup heavy cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
Blend raspberries and 2 tbsp sugar
Whip heavy cream, remaining sugar, and vanilla until stiff peaks form
Fold the raspberry mixture into whipped cream
Spoon into glasses, garnish with fresh berries
Heart-Shaped Fruit Pizza
Ingredients
1 package sugar cookie dough
1 8-oz. package of cream cheese at room temperature
2 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
½ cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Strawberries, raspberries, and cherries, washed and dried
¼ cup apricot preserves
1 tablespoon water
Instructions
Use one sheet of parchment paper to line a large baking sheet
Cut the cookie dough into ⅓-inch-thick slices, then arrange them into a heart shape using your fingers to sculpt it
Place the baking sheet in the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes
Adjust the oven rack to the center position and preheat to 350°F
Bake the crust for 10 to 14 minutes
Remove from the oven and let it cool completely
Take an electric mixer and put the cream cheese and butter in a medium bowl, then mix sugar and vanilla in and beat until light and fluffy
Spread the cream cheese frosting on the cooled crust
Arrange the fruit on top of the frosting
In a small bowl, stir together the preserves and water until smooth
Brush the mixture over the fruit
Cover and refrigerate the fruit pizza until serving
Sweetheart Cookies
Ingredients
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
2 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
1 egg
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
3/4 cup sanding sugar, pink and red or assorted colors
32 chocolate hearts, unwrapped
Instructions
Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together and set aside
In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the butter and cream cheese together on high speed until smooth
Add granulated sugar and beat until combined and creamy
Add the egg, vanilla extract, and almond extract and beat on high speed about 1 minute
Add dry ingredients and mix on low speed until combined
Cover the dough tightly and chill for 30-60 minutes
Preheat oven to 350°
Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper
Pour sanding sugar into a bowl (for multiple colors, use separate bowls)
Roll balls of cookie dough in the sanding sugar to coat
Place each dough ball 2 inches apart on the baking sheets
Using the back of a measuring cup, gently press down on each dough ball to slightly flatten. Bake cookies for 12-13 minutes
Remove from oven and cool for 5 minutes
Press a chocolate heart into each cookie and quickly stick the baking sheet in the freezer or fridge so the warm cookie doesn’t melt the chocolate heart, and let it set for about 15 minutes