Lift, toast, and treat yourself at the 2nd annual Valentine’s Sweat, Sip, and Sweets event for the perfect Valentine’s date night or Galentine’s celebration.

The wellness and indulgence crawl, which starts at 105-25 Metropolitan Ave. in Forest Hills, features a free 45-minute happy hour group fitness class followed by a free wine and chocolate tasting for ages 21 and up from 6 to 8:30 p.m.on Friday, Feb. 13.

The event is organized by the Metro Village of Forest Hills, with local businesses such as Here We Go Fitness, Aigner Chocolates and Graceful Wine and Liquor collaborating to offer a free and fun night of fitness and sweet treats for the perfect mix of movement, indulgence and community.

The evening begins at Here We Go Fitness, where participants can sweat it out at the private gym known for their small group fitness classes and personalized one-on-one training with sessions offered at 6 and 7 p.m. From 6 to 8:30 p.m., participants can indulge in a wine tasting hosted by Graceful Wine and Liquor, which often hosts curated selection tastings at their shop on Fridays and Saturdays. The event will feature a selection of wines to suit the Valentine’s theme, where participants can enjoy handcrafted chocolate from Aigner Chocolates, the nearly century-old chocolate shop known for decadent sweets with something for every holiday for family and friends to enjoy.

Metro Village of Forest Hills is a 501(c)(3) non-profit alliance of local business owners along Metropolitan Avenue. The group supports local restaurants and other small businesses with events such as restaurant week, local art and music events and other events for community members to connect with one another.

While the event is open and free to attend, a $20 donation to Metro Village is suggested. Limited space is available for the fitness class and those interested can email Here We Go Fitness to reserve a spot. The wine and chocolate tasting is open to all with no RSVP required.

For more information, follow @metrovillagefh or visit their website.