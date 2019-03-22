Major sewer work on Metropolitan Avenue in Ridgewood will lead to water outages this weekend

Water service will be interrupted for properties along Metropolitan Avenue between Flushing and Onderdonk Avenues on March 23-24 as the city Department of Design and Construction shuts it down to replace underground water mains.

The mostly commercial stretch can expect outages for eight hours these two days during business hours, according to the agency which informed Community Board 5 of the installation.

The DDC is asking building managers to shut off water mains valves and any water-cooled appliances while the new 12-inch main is installed starting at 8 a.m. each day for roughly 8 hours before turning them back on. Residents should also flush their pipes for about 15 minutes.

Middle Village and Ridgewood have dealt with a variety sewer replacement projects and road work in recent years with the replacement of the Metropolitan Avenue Bridge only recently wrapping after years under construction and the $22 million Penelope Avenue effort to upgrade water mains which was stalled for months after lead was found in the soil.

Slated for spring are resurfacing projects along Metropolitan Avenue between Flushing Avenue and Pleasantview Street, Giordano said at the monthly CB 5 meeting on March 13, along with Fresh Pond Road from Myrtle Avenue to Bleecker Street.