Cops searching for Woodhaven teen who was last seen at her home in February

Police are looking for a Woodhaven teen who was last seen at her home over a month ago.

According to police, 16-year-old Joellie Logrono was last seen at her 87th Street home at 1 a.m. on Feb. 20. She was officially reported missing on March 18.

Logrono is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. Police say that she is in good mental and physical health.

Anyone with information in regard to the location of this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.