One dead, another injured in early morning crash in South Ozone Park: cops

Photos by RHS NEWS

Police are still investigating a car crash in South Ozone Park early on Sunday morning that left a passenger dead and a driver injured.

According to police, at 6:37 a.m. on April 7, officers from the 106th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South Conduit Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard. Upon their arrival, police found 36-year-old Dewayne Williams and a 34-year-old woman in the vehicle with trauma to their bodies.

A preliminary investigation found that the 34-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Jeep eastbound on South Conduit Avenue with Williams in the passenger seat. As she was approaching the Nassau Expressway overpass when she lost control and collided into a tree.

EMS rushed to the location and declared Williams dead at the scene. The female victim to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

