Put some spring into your steps at the Open Run this month in Bayside’s Crocheron Park

A New York-based nonprofit is inviting Queens residents to get outside and get active this spring.

Starting on Saturday, April 27, the New York Road Runners (NYRR) will be hosting Open Runs at Crocheron Park in Bayside. NYRR and NYC Parks’ Community Parks Initiative collaborated on the free community running and walking program, which opened to people of all ages and experience levels.

“It’s opened to everybody, [it’s] super ‘take it easy’. If you’re not a big runner, you’re welcome to walk,” said NYRR coordinator Ellen Youpel at a Community Board 11 meeting. “Bring your strollers, bring your kids — it’s all about just getting the community involved and getting people active.”

St. Mary’s Hospital for Children (29-01 216th St.) will be hosting a free information session on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. Organizers will give attendees a walk-through of Crocheron Park followed by refreshments.

American long-distance runner Ted Corbitt founded NYRR in 1958 with a mission of helping and inspiring people through running. Since its inception, the original 47-member group has grown to more than 60,000 members and nearly 600,000 runners annually participate in the nonprofit’s races, community open runs, walks, training session and other running-related programming.

Four other Queens parks currently host Open Run programs: Astoria Park, Cunningham Park in Fresh Meadows, Flushing Meadows Corona Park and Highland Park on the border of Queens and Brooklyn.

The 3.1 mile run/walks at Crocheron Park take place every Saturday at 9 a.m. beginning on April 27. Organizers ask participants to meet at the comfort station at the intersection of 33rd Road and 215 Place. Click here to register or volunteer for this or other Open Runs, which take place at 18 parks throughout the five boroughs and Jersey City, New Jersey.