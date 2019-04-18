Suspect wanted for robbing Forest Hills deli and fleeing with cash

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Forest Hills robbery.

On April 2 at 11:40 p.m., law enforcement sources said, an unknown man entered a deli near Queens Boulevard and 76th Road in the confines of the 112th Precinct. Once inside, he allegedly went behind the store counter, grabbed the 39-year-old male employee on duty and demanded money from the register.

According to authorities, the suspect opened the register and fled on foot with about $170. Cops said that the employee did not sustain injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Cops described the bandit as a white or Hispanic man around 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and all dark clothing.

NYPD video surveillance shows the suspect fleeing the scene and removing a dark colored jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.