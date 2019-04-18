Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Suspect wanted for robbing Forest Hills deli and fleeing with cash

Screenshot from NYPD surveillance video
Suspect wanted in Forest Hills robbery on April 2

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Forest Hills robbery.

On April 2 at 11:40 p.m., law enforcement sources said, an unknown man entered a deli near Queens Boulevard and 76th Road in the confines of the 112th Precinct. Once inside, he allegedly went behind the store counter, grabbed the 39-year-old male employee on duty and demanded money from the register.

According to authorities, the suspect opened the register and fled on foot with about $170. Cops said that the employee did not sustain injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Cops described the bandit as a white or Hispanic man around 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and all dark clothing.

NYPD video surveillance shows the suspect fleeing the scene and removing a dark colored jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.

