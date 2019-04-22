Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Cops looking for pair caught on video stealing motorcycle right off a Middle Village street

Photos courtesy of NYPD

Police are looking for two men who were recently caught on camera picking up a parked motorcycle off a Middle Village street and loading it into the back of their van.

The surveillance images showed the two suspects lifting a 2017 Yamaha FZ09 motorcycle, with an estimated worth of $8,000, into a silver Toyota minivan at 6:08 p.m. April 11 at 75th Street and 67th Drive.

The theft was reported to the 104th Precinct.

On April 19, the NYPD released the suspects’ images. The first perpetrator is described as a black male with a thin build who is pictured wearing a hooded camouflage jacket and black pants.

Cops described his partner as a black male, heavy set who is pictured wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.

