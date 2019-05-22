Suspect sought for stealing tools out of a truck parked in Ridgewood: cops

Photo via Twitter/@NYPD104Pct

Cops are looking for a man who stole tools from a parked truck in Ridgewood earlier this month.

According to police, at around 2 p.m. on May 7, an unknown man broke into a 2012 Toyota Tacoma, which was parked in the vicinity of Centre Street and Seneca Avenue. Once inside, the suspect stole power tools and a red rolling tool bag, valued at $500.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The 104th Precinct tweeted out a photo of the suspect with the rolling tool bag:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.

