Suspect sought for stealing tools out of a truck parked in Ridgewood: cops

Cops are looking for a man who stole tools from a parked truck in Ridgewood earlier this month.

According to police, at around 2 p.m. on May 7, an unknown man broke into a 2012 Toyota Tacoma, which was parked in the vicinity of Centre Street and Seneca Avenue. Once inside, the suspect stole power tools and a red rolling tool bag, valued at $500.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The 104th Precinct tweeted out a photo of the suspect with the rolling tool bag:

On 5/7/19 2pm at Centre St and Seneca Ave the below perpetrator broke into a Commercial Truck and stole power tools and a red rolling tool bag. If anyone has any information please contact our Detectives at 718-386-2723. pic.twitter.com/ekZljy5E9k — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) May 22, 2019

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723.