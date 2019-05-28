Flushing community welcomes Taiyaki ice cream pop-up shop with unicorn floats fish-shaped waffle cones

Community leaders welcomed a new ice cream pop-up shop in Flushing on Friday.

Unicorn floats and Japanese-style fish-shaped waffles were served with ice cream at the grand opening of Taiyaki, located at Queens Crossing Food Court at 136-17 39th Ave., where hundreds of people were lined up at the new shop.

Taiyaki is a classic street vendor snack in Japan that consists of a warm fish-shape cake with red bean filling. The waffle-like Japanese snack is very popular at street fairs and festivals in Japan.

Striving to keep their customers happy and satisfied while leaving a minimal footprint on the planet, Taiyaki NYC focuses on quality and consistency in the products provided to the community.

The shop serves different flavors of ice cream as well as other ingredients placed in the mouth of the fish-shaped waffle cone.

Taiyaki’s ice cream and waffles are made from the highest quality ingredients from socially responsible vendors and distributors, according to its website. The Taiyaki waffles are made fresh on-site, and their soft serve ice cream is produced and churned in small batches to preserve the true integrity of how a real soft serve should taste.

Taiyaki also has other locations in Chinatown; Williamsburg; Miami, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts; and a new opening in downtown Toronto, Canada.

All weekend long, during the grand opening celebration, orders over $15 will receive a complimentary Unicorn Float balloon (drink not included and while supplies last)!

The Taiyaki NYC pop-up shop will be open from now until Oct. 21, 2019.