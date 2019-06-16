Couple robbed of $10,000 in Flushing home in apparent car deal gone bad: cops

Photo via Twitter/@NYPD109Pct

Two people came to a Flushing home last week looking to buy a car — and instead wound up losing their money to robbers, according to police.

Law enforcement sources said the caper took place at 7:45 p.m. on June 13 inside a home on Cherry Avenue near Union Street.

According to police, the victims — a 25-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man — came to the home as part of a pre-arranged visit in order to buy a car.

Upon arriving at the home, authorities said, two unidentified individuals pushed them to the ground and removed the woman’s purse, which contained $10,000 in cash. The suspects then fled the home inside a silver SUV.

The incident was reported to the 109th Precinct. There were no serious injuries.

On June 15, the NYPD released security camera images of the suspects, who are described as black men between 25 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

