Alleged rapist who sexually assaulted woman for hours in Queens home arrested in Washington State

He had been on the run from the law for nearly a month, but the suspect accused of raping a woman for six hours inside a Queens home last month has been locked up.

The NYPD announced on June 22 that police in Bellingham, Washington arrested Michael Hosang, 53, who was wanted in connection with the violent sexual assault that occurred in Laurelton on May 30. He is now awaiting extradition back to Queens.

Law enforcement sources said that Hosang allegedly brutalized the 29-year-old woman inside a home near the corner of 224th Street and 130th Avenue in Laurelton between 6 a.m. and noon on May 30.

According to authorities, Hosang allegedly raped the victim multiple times and punched her repeatedly, causing at least one facial fracture.

Citing police sources, the New York Daily News reported that Hosang and the victim were “acquainted.”

The woman was able to escape the ordeal, authorities noted, by jumping out of a window; she was treated for her injuries at a local hospital, the New York Post reported.

Hosang, meanwhile, allegedly fled the residence inside a red Chevrolet pickup truck.

According to NBC New York, the U.S. Marshals and the NYPD/FBI Regional Fugitive Task Force collared Hosang on June 21. He’s now held on $1.5 million bail.