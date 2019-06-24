Money-hungry bandit with knife who swiped cash from Ridgewood corner store still wanted: NYPD

Cops are looking for a knife-wielding crook who stole cash from the register at a Ridgewood corner grocery store just hours after a robbery at another store down the block.

According to police, at around 7:05 p.m. on June 18, an unknown man approached a 53-year-old male employee at Europa, located at 66-99 Forest Ave., who was standing behind the register. The suspect pulled out a silver kitchen knife and pointed it at the employee, demanding that he open the register.

The employee complied, and when he opened the register, the suspect reached over and grabbed $1,000 in cash out of the register. The suspect then fled the scene on foot down 67th Avenue towards Fresh Pond Road. He was later spotted fleeing in a blue mini-van.

The incident was reported to the 104th Precinct; there were no serious injuries.

On June 21, the 104th Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspect and the van. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the robbery can call the 104th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-386-2723; all calls are kept confidential.

#WANTED for a Commercial Knifepoint Robbery. On 6/18/19 at 7:05pm the below perpetrator entered 66-99 Forest Ave in #Ridgewood, displayed a Knife and removed $1000 Cash. He then fled in an older model Blue MiniVan. Anyone with #INFORMATION please call our Detectives 718-386-2723. pic.twitter.com/aS2WjLze70 — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) June 21, 2019

The incident occurred six hours after the Forest Liquors House, located down the block at 66-22 Forest Ave., was held up at 1 p.m. on June 18. In that caper, police said, a crook stole money from the register after pushing the employee out of the way.

At this time, it is not clear if the two crimes are connected, police sources said.