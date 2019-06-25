Queens Village mom closer to deportation after ICE agents arrest her at family court hearing

A pregnant mother of two from Queens Village is one step closer to deportation to her native Guatemala after ICE agents transferred her from a New Jersey detention center to one in Louisiana on Thursday.

Alma Centeno-Santiago was picked up by ICE agents in April while making an appearance at a Queens Family Court hearing in Jamaica over the custody of her children with the children’s father, and the 34-year-old has been held at the Bergen County Detention Facility in New Jersey for nearly three months.

The Board of Immigration Appeals denied Centeno-Santiago’s Emergency Stay of Removal, according to a spokesman from the New York Legal Assistance Group.

“The fight is not over; a team of lawyers at NYLAG is in the Southern District Court of New York right now to file an action to prevent ICE from deporting Alma tomorrow morning,” a NYLAG spokesman said Thursday afternoon. “Alma’s case illustrates the heartless nature of new ICE policies to detain pregnant women and deport them away from their families. Alma advocated for herself and her unborn child and instead of being met with compassion and basic care, ICE isolated her, denied her proper medical care and was indifferent to her suffering and the suffering of her family, which includes two U.S.-born children who will be left to deal with the trauma of not having their mother in their life.”

Centeno-Santiago was having a difficult pregnancy, according to her family, and was having trouble getting proper medical attention after the detention facility was placed under quarantine due to an outbreak of the mumps at the center. An ICE spokeswoman said that all detainees receive necessary and appropriate health service, food and care.

“Alma Centeno-Santiago is an illegally present Guatemalan national who has two criminal convictions in the United States stemming for arrests in September 2018 and April 2019,” the ICE spokeswoman said. “A detainer was lodged with local authorities at the time of both arrests; however, local law enforcement did not honor the detainer and released her on both occasions without notification to ICE.”

An immigration judge ordered Centeno-Santiago to be deported last December after she failed to appear for immigration court proceedings. Attorney Jodi Ziesemer of the New York Legal Assistance Group Immigrant Protection Unit, has argued that her client was not properly notified of her scheduled court appearances.

Centeno-Santiago fled Guatemala at the age of 18, and has a full-time job at a restaurant in Jamaica.

“Alma has been present in the U.S. since 2004 and has two U.S. citizen children ages 11 and 3 who will lose their mother and caretaker,” the NYLAG spokesman said. “She is not a risk to the community. Alma did not appear for her immigration court hearing in 2004 as she was never properly informed of the date and time of her hearing, an issue that the Supreme Court has recognized and criticized immigration authorities for recently. Once she learned about her immigration case, Alma attempted to have her case reopened so that she could appear in immigration court, but ICE continues to detain her.”

After her emergency stay was denied and ICE moved Centeno-Santiago to Louisiana, NYLAG remained defiant.

“We will continue to fight for Alma’s right to be heard in immigration court and her right to remain with her children,” the NYLAG spokesman said.

Centeno-Santiago’s legal odyssey came during a stressful time for the borough’s immigrant community. Last week, President Trump tweeted that ICE would arrest millions and the city braced for mass raids until Trump called them off following a 12-minute conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He said he wanted to allow more time for both parties to negotiate a broader immigration deal.