Decomposing body found amid a junk-filled former food truck parked on Jamaica street

A man was found dead inside of this bus parked on a Jamaica street on July 5.

Cops continue to investigate the death of a man whose rotting body was found inside a junk-laden vehicle on a Jamaica street Friday morning.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a location near the corner of Liberty Avenue and 177th Street at 10:40 a.m. on July 5.

According to published reports, cops were drawn to the area after bystanders noticed flies and a noxious odor emanating from the vehicle — a former school bus that had apparently been converted into a food truck. It’s believed that the bus had been parked there for two weeks.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers opened up the bus and found the unidentified individual unconscious and unresponsive inside the parked bus. The New York Daily News said the body, which was decomposing, was located in the passenger’s seat.

The dead man’s identity has not been released; his body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Person questioned following death of 20-year-old woman inside a Queens garage
Mystery surrounds suspicious death of South Richmond Hill woman found in her home
