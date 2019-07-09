Police searching for 16-year-old girl who was last seen at her Flushing apartment

The NYPD needs the public’s help finding a teen who was last seen at her Flushing home on Sunday evening.

Police say that Esmerlin Martinez, 16, was last seen in front of her home on Ash Avenue at 6 p.m. on July 7. Police say that prior to her disappearance, Martinez had gotten into an argument with her mother over the use of her phone.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that this is not the first time Martinez has run off. A spokesperson from the NYPD indicated that while Martinez is currently in good physical and mental health, Martinez has had a history of suicidal thoughts.

Cops described Martinez as having brown eyes, short black hair, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red blouse, blue jeans, black and white Adidas sandals.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.