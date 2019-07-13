Power outage in Manhattan impacting Queens with service disruptions across local subway lines

As Con Edison grapples with a widespread power outage in Manhattan, the MTA says it’s dealing with numerous subway disruptions that impact Queens residents.

More than 42,000 customers on the West Side of Manhattan lost power on the afternoon of July 13. The utility company says crews are working to repair the problem, and have asked residents in the affected areas to unplug or switch off electrical appliances to prevent damage when power is restored.

The MTA is reporting that there is limited service on the 7 Line between Manhattan in Queens, but all subway lines running are being impacted by the outage. They urge commuters to use buses as alternate routes.

As of 9:15 p.m., the MTA reported good service on just four lines in its subway system: the J line (which runs between Lower Manhattan and Jamaica), the G train (which doesn’t cross the East River), the Franklin Street Shuttle in Brooklyn and the Rockaway Park Shuttle.

For all the other lines, passengers can expect widespread delays, the MTA tweeted.

Because all lines are sharing the local track on the West Side and East Side, trains are running slower than you might expect. Continue to consider local bus service, if possible. (2/2) — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 14, 2019



The Long Island Rail Road is not impacted, at this point, and is cross-honoring MetroCards at the Woodside, Flushing, Willets Point, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens and Jamaica stops.

The cause of the blackout is under investigation. City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted that there was a “major disturbance” at a substation which may have triggered the outage. He said that the outage covers an area of Manhattan generally bounded by West 71st Street on the north, West 14th Street on the south, West End Avenue on the west and Sixth Avenue on the east.

As of 11 p.m., Johnson stated that Con Edison had restored most of the affected area. It’s anticipated that all power would be restored on or about midnight.

Ironically, the outage occurred on the 42nd anniversary of the infamous 1977 blackout.

This story was updated at 11:05 p.m.