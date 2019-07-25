Electric bike catches fire in Rockaway Beach after potentially being tampered with, company says

Photo via Pixabay

An electric bike caught fire after it apparently exploded in Rockaway Beach on Wednesday night, burning the rider’s leg.

The FDNY confirmed that at around 8:45 p.m. on July 24, a cyclist was riding a Lime electric bike near 79th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard when it caught fire. Sources say that the rider believed that the battery may have exploded while he was riding, however representatives from Lime believe the bike may have been tampered with.

Video posted by the Rockaway Times shows the bike on the ground at the location with flames coming out from behind the seat:

The FDNY extinguished the fire. The victim was treated for minor burns but was not transported to the hospital.

A statement released on Twitter from a Lime spokesperson says that the fire was appeared to be an “isolated incident,” however Lime will reach out to the victim and work with local authorities to get to the bottom of the situation.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Memorial fund created for mother and daughter who died in fire in Richmond Hill
Memorial fund created for mother and daughter who died in fire in Richmond Hill
Fire marshals investigate deadly two-alarm house fire in Richmond Hill that claimed two lives
Fire marshals investigate deadly two-alarm house fire in Richmond Hill that claimed two lives
Popular Stories
Mystery surrounds appearance of a wrapped In-N-Out burger that was found on a Jamaica street
Queens pharmacist and three managers cuffed for stealing millions of dollars in Medicaid fraud scheme
Crook breaks into Flushing home and takes off with nearly $100K worth of loot: cops


Skip to toolbar