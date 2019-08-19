Man attempts burglary by climbing into a bathroom window in Flushing

Police are on the lookout for a would-be burglar who tried breaking into a home in the Auburndale area of Flushing earlier this month.

On Aug. 7 just before noon, law enforcement sources said, an unidentified man used a chair to climb into the bathroom window of a house in the vicinity of 46th Avenue and 192nd Street.

Cops from the 111th Precinct reported that the 58-year-old male homeowner heard a sound and saw the suspect in his bathroom.

When the suspect saw the homeowner, authorities noted, he fled on foot in an unknown direction. The man fled without any property and the victim did not incur any injuries from the incident.

Police describe the suspect as an adult man who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white hat.

Surveillance video shows the suspect on the homeowner’s property the day of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

