NYC Parks celebrates $3.1 million renovation at Brookville Park in Rosedale

The city has completed a $3.1 million makeover at an oasis in Southeast Queens.

NYC Parks joined elected officials and community leaders Wednesday to cut the ribbon on six newly renovated tennis courts and a picnic area in Brookville Park along South Conduit Avenue in Rosedale.

“Brookville Park offers everything from sports fields to biking paths,” NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said. “The upgraded tennis courts and picnic areas will enhance this vital Rosedale green space and make Brookville Park an even more attractive place for the entire community to enjoy.”

The project reconstructed the picnic areas with new barbecue grills, accessible picnic tables, paving, landscaping and plantings to enhance the area. The tennis courts have been upgraded with new seal coating, sports lighting and additional seating to accommodate more park visitors.

Funding was provided by City Councilman Donovan Richards who allocated nearly $3 million for the project and Mayor de Blasio added $350,000 towards the Brookville Park renovation.

“The parks in District 31 are one of the most important features in my district, which is why I am always proud to fund renovations and improvements to ensure that they continue to maintain the quality that this community deserves,” Richards said. “All communities have a right to beautiful parks and public spaces and I look forward to working with the community to continue making Brookville Park shine brighter and more attractive for local residents and visitors to the community.”

The tennis courts were last resurfaced in 2001, the same year they were named in honor of Rosedale resident Derek Dilworth who passed away in 1999. Dilworth was a volunteer at Brookville Park and an avid tennis player who lobbied for the maintenance of the Brookville Courts, repaired fences, purchased storage equipment, and obtained fish for the park’s pond.

Dilworth was the first African-American air traffic controller at JFK International Airport and he often invited local children into his workplace for tours.

“I’d like to thank the Parks Department and all the local leaders who helped shape these improvements that will allow even more residents to enjoy the brand new tennis courts and picnic area,” Richards said,