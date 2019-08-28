Queens assemblywoman marks third consecutive year earning a perfect score on environmental advocacy

For a third consecutive year, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic has earned a perfect score of 100 percent on the New York League of Conservation Voters’ 2019 Environmental Scorecard.

The annual scorecard selects the most impactful environmental bills in each legislative session and ranks each member on whether they voted in favor of key environmental bills.

“This year’s legislative session renewed New York’s commitment to advancing bold solutions addressing the realities of climate change impacting our communities,” Rozic said. “I am proud to have contributed with legislation paving the way for the future of green transportation and micro mobility and look forward to a continued partnership with the New York League of Conservation Voters.”

Rozic, who represents the 25th District in northeast Queens, is the chair of the Assembly’s Office of State-Federal Relations and serves on the Assembly’s Consumer Affairs and Protection; Corporations, Authorities and Commissions; Correction; Energy; Labor; and Ways and Means Committees.

This year, two of Rozic’s bills were included as priority bills for scoring: A4880, which would require the New York State Department of Transportation to disclose information on taxpayer-funded capital projects, and A7431, which would authorize local governments to allow and regulate the use of electric bicycles and scooters. Both bills passed the state Legislature and await the governor’s signature.

Julie Tighe, president of the New York League of Conservation Voters, commended Rozic on her perfect score on this year’s State Environmental Scorecard.

“She helped make 2019 one of the most pro-environment years in recent memory by sponsoring a bill to legalize e-bikes and e-scooters and a bill that requires a State Transportation Plan,” Tighe said. “This score shows she listened to the voices of conservation voters in Queens who asked her to make the environment a top priority.”

Legislators with a perfect score of 100 include Senators John Liu, Michael Gianaris, Leroy Comrie and Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. Assembly members Daniel Rosenthal, Vivian Cook and Andrew Hevesi received 100 percent.