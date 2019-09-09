Schneps Media honors champions of workers’ rights at inaugural Salute to Labor awards

The workers’ rights movement in New York has made great strides in the last several years — the state has one of the highest rates of unionization in the country — and these triumphs provided the backdrop for the first-ever Leaders of Labor Awards on Sept. 4 at Terrace on the Park in Queens.

Presented by Schneps Media and sponsored by New York State Nurses Association, UAW Region 9A, NYS Laborers, District Council 9, CSEA, Healthplex, Neurological Surgery P.C., and Cary Kane LLP, the dinner and awards event featured labor leaders, delegates, partners, allies and supporters of the union movement.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams delivered a powerful keynote address, rallying the audience with “Union Town” chants. Guests also heard from Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. and Queens Borough President and Queens District Attorney candidate Melinda Katz. New York Senator Diane Savino kept the evening flowing as the night’s emcee, building upon years of established relationships from her past experience as a labor leader.

In addition to celebrating, Schneps Media raised money to benefit the FealGood Foundation, which supports workers suffering from 9/11-related cancer and illnesses.

Click HERE to view the photos from the event.

Due to the tremendous success of the event, Schneps Media is now opening nominations for the 2020 Leaders of Labor Awards, slated for Sept. 17, 2020.

Nominate an outstanding union member or executive who exemplifies dignity and respect for all working men and women and advances women to leadership roles or promotes apprenticeship, education and training programs by emailing Jasmin Freeman at jfreeman@schnepsmedia.com or call 718-260-4512.