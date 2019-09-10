This posh Forest Hills home once owned by a New York senator hits the market for the first time in 30 years

The elegant, tree-lined Forest Hills home that formerly belonged to New York state senator is back on the market for the first time in 30 years.

Located at 63 Groton St., the Forest Hills Gardens property boasts a lush quarter of an acre lot, European character and historic Tudor architectural details. The home had previously belonged to former Senator Seymour Thaler, who served the New York state senate from 1958 to 1969.

Exclusively listed by Terrace Sotheby’s International Realty, the home is on the market for $3,395,000. The property will have its first public showing during an open house on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m.

As you walk through the home, you’re immediately greeted by an elongated entryway with stained glass windows. The first floor houses a great room with high ceilings and a fireplace, a spacious dining room, a living room with a built-in library and access to the private patio and backyard.

The top two floors house six bedrooms, three of which have en suite full bathrooms. The home also has three additional full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

Other features of the home include a finished lower level with separate laundry room, utility room and three large bonus rooms, tons of generous storage on all four levels, a detached two-car garage with work bench and additional storage and a large driveway that can accommodate five vehicles.

For more information about the listing, visit foresthillsrealestate.com.