Police arrest two women involved in a fight outside of a Jamaica motel: NYPD

Cops cuffed two women who were allegedly involved in a fight Thursday outside of a Jamaica motel.

According to police, 32-year-old Aneese Gibson and 27-year-old Muasia Hunter got into a verbal dispute on Sept. 26 outside of the Rodeway Inn, located at 136-05 Cranston St.

During the altercation, Hunter allegedly spit on Gibson’s car, causing the altercation to turn physical, according to cops.

Gibson proceed to fight back, assaulting and biting Hunter on her torso, and Hunter hit Gibson in the lip, police said. Hunter also suffered cuts to her left knuckle.

Officers arrived at the scene and charged both Gibson and Hunter with assault and harassment.