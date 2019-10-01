Bike-riding creep grabs woman’s butt while riding down a Jackson Heights street: cops

Police are looking for a creep who grabbed a woman’s butt while she was walking down a Jackson Heights street last week.

Authorities say that an 18-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of 37th Avenue and 94th Street at midnight on Sept. 24 when an unidentified man riding a bike grabbed her buttocks.The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident. The incident was reported to the 115th Precinct.

Police released video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.