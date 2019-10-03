Woman grabs cash from a 9-year-old boy inside of Jamaica pizzeria: NYPD

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole $20 from a 9-year-old boy while inside of a Jamaica pizzeria.

The woman entered Natalie’s Pizzeria — located 87-56 Parsons Blvd. — and approached the boy just before 4 p.m.on Sept. 25, when she removed the cash from his hand before fleeing southbound on Parsons Boulevard, according to authorities.

Police said the woman did not use force and the boy was not injured in the incident.

Authorities describe the woman as Hispanic with a medium build and said she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

