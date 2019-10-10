Queens lawmaker receives perfect score on environmental advocacy

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2019 Environmental Scorecard for her efforts in the fight against climate change.

The scorecard was prepared by EPL/Environmental Advocates, who since its formation in 1969, has worked to advance environmental protections and encourage public participation in environmental policy discussions.

Stavisky thanked the EPL/Environmental Advocates for recognizing her efforts in helping to create a cleaner, safer environment for New Yorkers.

“Together with my colleagues in the Senate Majority, we just achieved the greatest environmental legislative session in decades,” Stavisky said. “I was proud to support efforts to ban toxins from children’s toys, block offshore drilling, affirm New Yorkers’ rights to clean air and water, and advance the strongest environmental protections in the nation.”

The 2019 Environmental Scorecard is a guide to the Environmental records of New York State Lawmakers. The scorecard provides an overview of the 2019 Legislative session along with compressive scores on the environmental votes of New York Lawmakers.

Other Queens state senators to join Stavisky in receiving a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2019 Environmental Scorecard include Senators John Liu, James Sanders Jr.; and Joseph P. Addabbo.

Queens state Assembly members who received a perfect score of 100 include Assembly members Andrew Hevesi, Alicia Hyndman, Ron Kim , Michael Miller, Nily Rozic, Clyde Vanel and David Weprin.