Five people injured in early morning blaze that broke out in a Queens Village home

The FDNY is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out on the second floor of a Queens Village home on Monday morning.

Officials say that FDNY responded to a 911 call regarding a fire at 100-24 208th St. at 1:41 a.m. on Oct. 14. The fire was quickly labeled all hands on deck, with the FDNY deploying 12 units and 60 firefighters to the scene.

The fire was brought under control by 2:31 a.m. Five people, including one firefighter, suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire.

Three of the victims refused medical attention, while the other two — including the firefighter — were taken to LIJ Hospital/Queens for treatment.

The fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.