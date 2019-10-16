Global Kids raises over $35K for students going to college at 5K in Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Hundreds of runners and walkers came together in Flushing Meadows Corona Park to raise money to fund students’ college dreams.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Global Kids hosted a 5K Run/Walk in celebration of the organization’s award-winning programming. Two hundred fifty participants, including students from William Cullen Bryant High School in Long Island City and John Adams High School in Ozone Park, navigated the 3.1 mile course past iconic landmarks like the Unisphere, Fountain of the Planets and the New York State Pavilion.

The 6th annual event raised over $35,000 for Global Kids’ College and Career Readiness Program, which provides financial support to students preparing for life after high school.

“Global Kids not only provide me the support to apply to college but they truly inspire me to believe in myself and reach higher,” said Abdullah Mazumder, Global Kids youth leader and William Cullen Bryant High School senior.

Program sponsors included Bareburger, Red Stone Equity Partners, The Morrison & Foerster Foundation and Brooklyn Bagel and Coffee Company.

Carole Artigiani founded Global Kids in 1989 and developed into a nonprofit that “educates, activates and inspires youth from underserved communities to take action on critical issues facing our world.”

The organization partners predominantly with local middle and high schools to provide a range of programs including academic enrichment, counseling, workshops service-learning programs and international trips.

Through the College and Career Readiness Program, students get an early start forging their path toward higher education. Students participate in overnight college tours, one-on-one scholarship and financial aid application assistance, career day events, internship opportunities and job training.

According to Global Kids, 96 percent of seniors it works with graduated from high school in 2018 and 90 percent of those students are going to college.

“It’s critical for our youth to receive guidance as they explore and apply to college,” said Evie Hantzopoulos, executive director of Global Kids. “We are so grateful to everyone for supporting this important event.”

Visit globalkids.org to learn more about the organization or find them on social media @globalkidsinc on Facebook and @globalkids on Twitter.