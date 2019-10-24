Cops searching for creep who groped a 12-year-old girl outside of a Jamaica train station

Photo via Google Maps, inset courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for the creep who grabbed a 12-year-old girl’s butt while she was leaving a Jamaica train station.

Police say that at 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 9, a 12-year-old girl was exiting the 169th Street subway station when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. The man proceeded to grab the girl’s butt.

The creep then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

On Oct. 24, the NYPD released video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.

