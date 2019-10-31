New study finds that Queens is among the least affordable counties for renters in the country

Photo via Getty Images

A recent study found that “The World’s Borough” was among the most unaffordable place to rent not just in New York City, but across the country.

A new study from AdvisorSmith sought to find out which counties in the United States were among the least affordable for renters. According to their findings, while the Bronx and Kings counties held the first and third spots, respectively, Queens came in as the eight least affordable county for renters in the nation.

The study found that the average Queens household has 2.86 people and has a median income of $69,320. With the weighted monthly rent sitting at $2,097.74, this puts the income-to-rent ratio at 36.3 percent.

When comparing against just the larger counties in the United States, Queens moves its way up the list, becoming the sixth least affordable large county in the country.. The Bronx and Kings County, both classified as large counties as well, still held their spots at number one and number three, respectively.

Read the full report at advisorsmith.com.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Apartments are available for rent in the newest luxury apartment building in Long Island City
Apartments are available for rent in the newest luxury apartment building in Long Island City
These homes in Douglaston & Manhasset are on the market and ready to show
These homes in Douglaston & Manhasset are on the market and ready to show


Skip to toolbar