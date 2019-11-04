FDNY employee cuffed for driving drunk and fleeing the scene of a crash in Jamaica: NYPD

Cops arrested an off-duty FDNY employee on Sunday morning for allegedly crashing into another car while driving under the influence in Jamaica, according to authorities.

Police said 25-year-old Latchman Teelah was allegedly operating his car at a high rate of speed and was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic at around 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 3. Teelah then allegedly crashed into a car at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and 179th Street.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that Teelah allegedly tried to flee the scene on foot, but was quickly apprehended by police. The other driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Teelah was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and refusal to take a breathalyzer test.