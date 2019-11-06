Driver who fatally hit a woman with a stolen car in Jamaica remains at large: NYPD

The driver who ran down a woman with a stolen car in Jamaica remains at large after fleeing the scene on foot, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a 911 call at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 5 regarding a a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a 60-year-old woman lying on the roadway with severe head trauma.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, which police confirmed was reported stolen, was heading southbound on Sutphin Boulevard. As the car approached Archer Avenue, the victim, who was attempting to cross the street, was hit by the vehicle. The driver then left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that a man who was found near the scene was questioned, but he was ultimately released without being arrested.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.