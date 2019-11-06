Man punches a woman outside of a church in Flushing: NYPD

Cops are looking for the man who attacked a woman as she was leaving a Flushing church.

According to police, at 12 p.m. on Oct. 28, an unknown man was asked to leave Saint Michael’s Church — located at 136-76 41st Ave. — for creating a disturbance. Later, when a 53-year-old woman was leaving the church, the suspect approached her and punched her in the back of the head.

The suspect then fled the scene to parts unknown. EMS took the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in stable condition.

On Nov. 5, the NYPD released video of the suspect attacking the victim:

The suspect is described as an Asian man between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a yellow and blue jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.