Creep gropes teen who was walking to a Jamaica subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who grabbed a teenage girl’s rear end while she climbed down the stairs to a Jamaica subway station.

According to police, at 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 1, a 16-year-old girl was entering the Jamaica-179th Street station on the stairs at the Hillside Avenue and 180th Street entrance. When she reached the bottom of the stairs, an unknown man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks.

The suspect fled the scene up the stairs in an unknown direction. The victim, who was not injured as a result, continued to her destination and later reported the incident to police.

On Nov. 9, the NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.