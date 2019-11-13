NYPD offering $10,000 reward for information about shooting death of Aamir Griffin

Police are offering a reward for information about Aamir Griffin’s death, who was shot at Jamaica’s Baisley Park Houses in October.

Authorities say that at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 26, police responded to a 911 call regarding a person assaulted at 116-80 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. Upon their arrival, officers found 14-year-old Griffin with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Prior to the shooting, Griffin was among a group of teenagers who were playing basketball when several gunshots were discharged from a firearm. Police believe that Griffin was not the intended target.

EMS transported Griffin to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects are described as men, one who was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater and a dark-colored jacket and the other was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Up to $2,500 is payable by Crime Stoppers upon arrest and indictment and $7,500 will be payable by NYPD upon arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.