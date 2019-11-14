Brute punches and chokes woman in Flushing robbery: NYPD

NYPD

Police are searching for the man who assaulted a woman and stole her phone in Flushing last month.

A 20-year-old woman was involved in a verbal dispute with a man in front of 34-50 Linden Place at 10:30 on Oct. 30, according to authorities. The dispute turned physical when the man punched and choked the woman before snatching her cell phone and fleeing on an MTA bus.

Police said the woman sustained bruises to her head and face, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

