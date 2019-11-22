Cops cuff man for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old girl in St. Albans: NYPD

A man was arrested this week for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old girl to death in St. Albans last week.

Officers arrested Tyler Caldwell, 20, on Nov. 19 in connection to the death of Talasia Cuffie. He was charged with conspiracy and criminal facilitation.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a report of a person assaulted on 166th Street just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 15. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Cuffie with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen.

EMS transported Cuffie to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

At this time, it is not clear if Cuffie and Caldwell knew each other prior to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.