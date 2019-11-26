Queens Interagency Council on Aging to host public information meeting for seniors at Borough Hall

The Queens Interagency Council on Aging will host a community meeting at Queens Borough Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The borough-wide coalition of more than 100 organizations and individuals providing services to older adults, QICA’s community programs are part of its commitment to facilitate communication between elected officials, seniors and senior service providers.

Part one of the program will cover living wills, trusts, last will and testaments. Power of attorney and estate planning. Part two will cover Medicare & Medicaid plans and eligibility just days ahead of the Medicare deadline covering Part A, Part B, and Part D prescription drug coverage and “Gap” Medicare supplement insurance and Medicare/Medicaid health plans.

QICA says the purpose of the community meeting is to share unbiased and accurate information, presented in layman terms so seniors can make smart choices and know their rights. The program will include an audience question and answer session.

Elder Law Attorney, community advocate and spokesman Ronald Fattoulah, will present along with QICA president Barry Klitsburg, who has a 40-year career in federal government Health and Human Services, including all aspects of Medicare and Medicaid.

The community meeting, served with a Continental breakfast, will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at QueensBorough Hall, room 213. The meeting is free and open to the public, however, limited seating capacity requires pre-registration to attend.

Contact QICA at 718-268-5954 or email qicany@aol.com.QICA strives to inform, educate and advocate for the quality of life, cultural enrichment and the health and well-being of older adults. Queens Borough Hall is located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. In Kew Gardens.