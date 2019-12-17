Flushing martial arts center donates over 1,000 clothing items for New York Cares Coat Drive

Flushing Champion Martial Arts always emphasizes giving and serving its community in whatever way possible.

For the upcoming winter season, the martial arts organization collaborated with Operation Child Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides resources to children worldwide and improves their quality of life. Throughout the year, Champion Martial Arts works with Operation Child Rescue making a difference in people’s lives.

Following a successful Thanksgiving Food Drive, 10 Champions Martial Arts schools from Queens, Long Island and Brooklyn participated in the Operation Child Rescue Clothing Drive held from Nov. 25 through Dec. 11. In total, 637 jackets and over 1,000 clothing items for the annual New York Cares Coat Drive were donated at the NYPD 111th Precinct in Bayside.

“The experience allowed us to take time to remember that there are many people that do not have what they need. It was such an honor to give back to families for this winter,” said Michael Ro, of Champions Martial Arts in Flushing.

As stated by New York Cares, all jackets and clothes will be given for social service agencies, public schools, transitional housing shelters, and more. The Coat Drive is a city-wide effort run by New York Cares which aims to collect over 100,000 coats each year and distribute them to New Yorkers who need them most in the colder months. The Coat Drive has been running for 30 years and this year will proudly deliver its 2 millionth coat.

“Because of Champions Martial Arts and Operation Child Rescue, thousands more are able to feel greater warmth for this upcoming winter season!” said William Dobie, director of Operation Child Rescue.