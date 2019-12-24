Richmond Hill Punjabi and Sikh community to be recognized with street co-naming signage

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams’ proposal to co-name Punjab Avenue and Gurdwara Street in Richmond Hill has been approved by the New York City Council.

101st Avenue between 111th Street and 123rd Street is slated to become Punjab Way after the region in India where Sikhism originated. Additionally, 97th Avenue between Lefferts Boulevard and 117th Street is slated to become Gurdwara Street. A gurdwara is a Sikh place of worship.

The New York City Council voted in favor of Introduction 1825 to co-name 55 thoroughfares in New York City based on requests of council members whose district includes the location.

“We have a beautiful multicultural mosaic not only in my district but the city as a whole and believe that it should be celebrated,” Adams said. “It is important that diverse communities see themselves and their varying cultures represented in the landscape.”

Adams said the co-naming of Gurdwara Street and Punjab Avenue is “a long overdue recognition for the contributions of the Sikh and Punjabi communities both locally and throughout the city.”

Annetta Seecharran, executive director of Chhaya CDC, which advocates for the housing needs of New York City’s South Asian community, applauded Adams and the city for being a champion of South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities.

“The Punjabi and Sikh communities have been a part of Richmond Hill, and our city for over half a century,” Seecharran said. “From construction sites and yellow cabs, to hospitals and our government, Punjabis and Sikhs help run this city, and are part of its fabric. We will continue to work with the council member to ensure that all of our communities are uplifted and empowered.”

Harpreet Sing Toor, president of South Asians for Global Empowerment, added that the important street co-namings will “serve as examples of the inclusive spirit in the city and will make so many people proud.”

Councilman Barry Grodenchik said, “Sikhs are part of the wonderful diversity that makes Queens a vibrant mix of global influences. Gurdwara Street and Punjab Way honor the contributions of this great community that enriches New York City.”