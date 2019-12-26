Emma and Liam top most popular baby names list in NYC, according to Health Dept.

If you named your child Emma or Liam in 2018, you’re not alone.

The city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene listed the top 10 baby names in New York City for 2018, some of which are repeats from years prior.

Liam, which has made the list since 2016, was chosen for about 779 boys last year, while about 501 Emmas will be walking around in a few months’ time. Emma was a top favorite for 2017 as well.

More pioneering parents – about 10 families – went with names like Aminah, Ida or Zadie for daughters and Bentley, Lucian or Warren for sons.

By borough, the top names made slight changes. See below:

Births across the city were down 2.3 percent from 2017, going from 117,013 births in 2017 to 114,296 in 2018, according to the DHMH. This breaks down to 58,442 boys and 55,854 girls.

Angel, Avery and Blake were just a few popular names that crossed over between genders, DHMH said.

See the full list:

And with the decade coming to a close, the DHMH compiled the top name for every year since 2010: