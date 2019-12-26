Man found dead on Jamaica street following possible overdose on Christmas Eve: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious on a Jamaica street on Christmas Eve.

According to police, at 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 24, the NYPD responded to a call regarding an unconscious man in front of a home on 148th Street near Foch Boulevard. Upon their arrival, officers found the 32-year-old man lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with no visible signs of trauma.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that the victim may have suffered from an overdose, but the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.