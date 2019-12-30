Two teens reported missing after they were last seen at their Queens homes in unrelated cases: NYPD

Photos courtesy of the NYPD
Jocelyn Tul (left) and Kyra Robinson (right) were last seen at their Queens homes this month.

Two teenage girls went missing this month after they were last seen at their homes in Queens.

Police say that 16-year-old Joselyn Tul was last seen leaving her home on 108th Street in Corona at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that Tul had gotten into an argument that day which caused her to leave and not return.

Tul is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds and in good physical health. She was last seen wearing a black coat and dark pants.

In an unrelated case, it was also reported that a Cambria Heights teenager went missing this past weekend. Kyra Robinson, 13, was last seen at her home on Francis Lewis Boulevard at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Police say that this is not the first time Robinson has disappeared. She is described as a black female standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds and in good physical health. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to these missing people is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

