Cops seek man in connection with 2019 St. Albans rape

Cops are looking to question a man in connection with the rape of an 18-year-old woman that occurred somewhere around St. Albans in 2019.

Shortly after midnight on May 1, a woman was walking around 199th and 120th Avenues in St. Albans when an unidentified man offered her a ride in his car, according to authorities. The woman accepted the offer and the man drove her to a nearby location, where he proceeded to sexually assault her, police said.

After the incident, the woman was treated at a nearby hospital.

The investigation into the rape is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.